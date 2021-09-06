Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $234.29 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

