Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 85,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 105.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 112,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.8% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 209,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 137,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.