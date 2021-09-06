Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

