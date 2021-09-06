Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $317.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

