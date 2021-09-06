Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $463.60. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.55.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

