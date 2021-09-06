AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,271 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.1% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $25,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 30.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

