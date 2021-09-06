Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 3,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,279. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.