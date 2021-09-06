ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0010

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $420,776.03 and $30.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.00432541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.