ATCO’s (ACO.X) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.89.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.56. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.