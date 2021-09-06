Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

Shares of UPST opened at $247.29 on Monday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $79,213,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

