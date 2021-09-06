AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,378,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,934,000 after acquiring an additional 421,225 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.5% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

