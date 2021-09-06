AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of T opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

