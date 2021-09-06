AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,459.24.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

