Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

