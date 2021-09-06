Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Avalara worth $56,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,406,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $189.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

