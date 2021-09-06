AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

