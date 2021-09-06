Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

