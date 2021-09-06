Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 382,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,409. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

