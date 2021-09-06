Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.56. 1,157,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,180. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

