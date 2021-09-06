Aviva PLC Has $12.72 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 8,119,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,507. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

