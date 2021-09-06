B. Riley Boosts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $24.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

