B. Riley Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Price Target to $38.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.