B. Riley Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Price Target to $38.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
