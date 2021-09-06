BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. 82,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

