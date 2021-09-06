Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $103,070,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $291.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

