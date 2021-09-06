Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.