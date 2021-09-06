Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $25.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $86,304,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.