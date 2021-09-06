Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 31 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $147,374,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $354.14 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.