Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,905 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 426,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $102.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.