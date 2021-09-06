Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 7,465 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $46.13 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

