Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 750 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Shares of OLED opened at $209.23 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average of $217.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

