Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

