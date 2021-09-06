Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,611 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,093,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.18 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.