Barbara Oil Co. Takes $188,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $690,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.61 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

