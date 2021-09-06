Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.92 ($75.20).

DPW opened at €59.19 ($69.64) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.47.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

