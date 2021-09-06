Barclays Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $505.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $420.00 to $505.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.06.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $508.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average of $333.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

