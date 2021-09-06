Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 830 ($10.84) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 772.91 ($10.10).

Barratt Developments stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 714.60 ($9.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,212,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 711.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,251.68. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The firm has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

