Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($10.84) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 772.91 ($10.10).

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 714.40 ($9.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,241. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 711.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan bought 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

