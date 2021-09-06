Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €112.00 ($131.76) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.60 ($93.65).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.72 and a 200-day moving average of €68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.