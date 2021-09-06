Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

ETR BAS opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.72 and a 200 day moving average of €68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

