Bata (BTA) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $142,195.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.79 or 0.00429858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.