Bbva USA Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bbva USA bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

AZO stock opened at $1,537.25 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,589.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,459.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

