Bbva USA Acquires New Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after buying an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 23.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after buying an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.