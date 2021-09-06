Bbva USA Invests $89,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $97.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

