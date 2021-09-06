Bbva USA Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $266.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.