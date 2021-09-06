Bbva USA Takes $144,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 79,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.00 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

