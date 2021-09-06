Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

BFSA traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, reaching €71.00 ($83.53). 26,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91. Befesa has a twelve month low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a twelve month high of €71.20 ($83.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

