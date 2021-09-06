Bellevue Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

