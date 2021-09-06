Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

