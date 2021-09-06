Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.