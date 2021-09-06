Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nucor by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

